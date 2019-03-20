Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally M. Gurley. View Sign

DERRY - Sally M. Gurley, 86, of Derry, died Monday, March 18, 2019, in Windham Terrace in Windham.



Born in Manchester on May 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late George and Mavis (Fullonton) Williamson. Having been a lifelong resident of Derry, she was a graduate Pinkerton Academy, Class of 1950. wShe had been employed at the H.E. Harris Stamp Factory, and had retired from Hadco Printed Circuits in Derry. Sally enjoyed knitting, and spending time with her family.



Family members include three sons, Bruce Gurley and his fiance' Kathy Stapleford of Derry, John Gurley and his wife Missy of Goffstown, and Daryl Gurley of Derry; two daughters, Kathy Ball of Derry, and Rebecca Bettez and her husband Andy of Candia; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wendy Thayer of Goffstown, and Nancy Sullivan of Trego, Mont. She was predeceased by her son, Alan Gurley in 2010, her sister, Rebecca Bisbee, and her longtime companion, Aldie Therriaut.



.



SERVICES: After cremation, calling hours are Saturday, March 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in East Derry in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Windham Terrace, 3 Church Road, Windham, N.H. 03087. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.

DERRY - Sally M. Gurley, 86, of Derry, died Monday, March 18, 2019, in Windham Terrace in Windham.Born in Manchester on May 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late George and Mavis (Fullonton) Williamson. Having been a lifelong resident of Derry, she was a graduate Pinkerton Academy, Class of 1950. wShe had been employed at the H.E. Harris Stamp Factory, and had retired from Hadco Printed Circuits in Derry. Sally enjoyed knitting, and spending time with her family.Family members include three sons, Bruce Gurley and his fiance' Kathy Stapleford of Derry, John Gurley and his wife Missy of Goffstown, and Daryl Gurley of Derry; two daughters, Kathy Ball of Derry, and Rebecca Bettez and her husband Andy of Candia; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wendy Thayer of Goffstown, and Nancy Sullivan of Trego, Mont. She was predeceased by her son, Alan Gurley in 2010, her sister, Rebecca Bisbee, and her longtime companion, Aldie Therriaut.SERVICES: After cremation, calling hours are Saturday, March 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in East Derry in the spring.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Windham Terrace, 3 Church Road, Windham, N.H. 03087. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome. Funeral Home Peabody Funeral Home

15 Birch Street

Derry , NH 03038

(603) 432-2801 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close