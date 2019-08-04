Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sally Ryan, 89, of Manchester died peacefully on August 1st at The Elms Nursing Home in Milford. The daughter of Alex & Caludia Rosenzweig, Sally was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 16th, 1930 and moved to Manchester in 1941 where she raised her family. Sally had many friends at Central High School in Manchester where she graduated, and she participated in reunions for decades following her graduation.



In her working life, Sally was a secretary, bookkeeper, and office manager for several doctors in the Manchester area. She tackled small and large tasks with detailed attention in all jobs she held, and she took pride in her work. She passed on these lessons to her children and her granddaughters, whose accomplishments she took immense pride in.



Sally's family was the center of her life. She raised a son, Steve, and a daughter, Judy in Manchester, where she cared for her parents as they aged, her grandchildren as they grew up, and her many friends as they moved through life with her. Sally was a constant source of humor, sharp wit, and outspoken opinions. She took great joy in learning and was a lover of language and animated conversation. Sally was not subtle in her preferences, and her blunt interpretation of the world was a challenge and a joy for those in her life.



From her earliest day to her very last, she was a fierce, loving, wise-cracking, critical and engaged member of her community. She loved New York and Manchester, and found joy in favorite television shows and movies, and she loved good food and time with her family and friends. Sally was generous with her money and her time. She was a confident, and loving presence and will be greatly missed.



Remaining family members include her daughter and son-in-law, Judy Ryan and Michael Punska; two granddaughters, Emily and Abby Ryan, a daughter-in-law, Joan Ryan, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased family members include her husband, James "Buddy" Ryan, son, Stephen Ryan, grandson, David Ryan and sister, Loretta Van Allen.



Services will be held on Tuesday, August 6 with a gathering starting at 10am and a memorial service at 11am at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester.



Memorial contributions may be sent to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester NH 03102.







