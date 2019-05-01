Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samantha Ann Grover. View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 8 Pleasant Street Epping , NH 03042 (603)-679-5391 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Brewitt Funeral Home 8 Pleasant Street Epping , NH 03042 View Map Committal 11:00 AM Exeter Cemetery Linden Street Exeter , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EPPING - Samantha Ann Grover, 30, born on Oct. 5, 1988, in Exeter, passed away gracefully and peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, after a lengthy and courageous battle with Cystinosis.



She resided in Fruitland Park, Fla., at her time of passing but spent most of her life in Epping.



Samantha's loving family and friends loved and supported their "Angel." Samantha flooded her family and friends with her positive attitude throughout her Cystinosis battle knowing that "Every breath is a second chance" and that she was committed to, in her words, "Just Keep Swimming."



Samantha lit up a room with her infectious smile and laughter, bringing light and love to all that knew her. Samantha inspired so many people. The people she knew and met described her as a superstar, fighter, kind and strong along with crazy, humorous, loving, a sweet soul and strong in her faith.



Samantha has departed this life to a place where she will be embraced by her Holy Father, free of any pain and suffering. She leaves behind a large and loving family.



Family members include her mother, Christine Rohan and her husband Timothy; her father, Kevin Grover and his wife Mary; brothers, Brandon Grover, Jason Cook and his wife Katie, Joshua Cook, Justin Cook and Tim Rohan Jr.; her sisters, Allison Grover and Katie Rohan; her grandmother, Mary "Meme" Desroches-Wilson; grandparents, George and Florence Grover; grandmother, Carol "Nana" and her husband Richard Emmil; uncles and aunts, Skip and Amanda Smart, Karen Grover and Tom Haas, Dawn and Ron Drew, Michael and Rose Elliott, John and Lisa Elliott, Mac and Lynn Rohan, Paul and Beth Rohan, Tim and Rae Conroy, John and Krissy Rohan, Paul Dibenedetto, Bill Rohan, Katie Rohan and Amy Edwards.



Samantha was predeceased by her aunt, Tabetha Smart and her uncle Pat Rohan; her grandfather, Willis "Bampa" Smart; great-grandparents, Raymond and Mary Smart and John and Dolly Jackson and her great-grandmother, Barbara "Nana" Desroches.



Along with her family, she leaves behind her four-legged daughter "Bella" whom she loved deeply.



SERVICES: Memorial visitation is Monday, May 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping.



Committal services are Tuesday, May 7, at 11 a.m. in Exeter Cemetery, Linden Street, Exeter.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cystinosis Research Foundation, 18802 Bardeen Ave., Irvine, Calif. 92612. Please be sure to write in honor of Samantha Grover on your check.



Or you may donate online to:



For an online guestbook, please visit

