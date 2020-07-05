Samantha Leigh Verville, 34, of Manchester, lost her battle with addiction on June 25, 2020. She lives on through the lives she saved by donating her organs.
Samantha, Sam, Sammy Duhes, Sama-lama-dingdong, Sister Bilo will be remembered for her spunk, her sense of humor, and that mischievous sparkle she had. She had a passion for animals and a talent for doing hair.
A private memorial was held in her honor.
She is survived by her daughter, Ayva Booth and the Booth Willman family of Goffstown, her biological daughter, adopted by her sister, Alexis, Brielle Ellis of Canterbury. Her maternal family members; mother and bonus dad, Elizabeth and Dennis Senechal of Seminole, FL., sister, Alexis Ellis, husband, Michael and their children, Mia and Payton Ellis of Canterbury, sister, Kristen Davidson, husband, Tom, their children, John Davidson, Connor Pelchat, Charlie Davidson, Michael Davidson, all of Goffstown, bonus sister, Morgan MacKenzie of Concord.
Her fraternal family members include, her father and stepmother, Robert Verville Jr. and Jill Wallace of Hooksett, grandmother, Julie Verville of St. Pete, FL., sister, Amy Wilsie and husband, Aric of Manchester, brother, Shawn Sardiana of MA., sister, Tiffany Verville of Mexico, step siblings, John, Chris, Jeff and Kim Wallace of Hooksett, several nieces, nephews and cousins and her longtime boyfriend, Sean Scadding, his mother, Michele Scadding and their family.
She was predeceased by her fraternal grandfather, Robert Verville Sr. of St. Pete, FL.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to http://www.hopefornhrecovery.org/
