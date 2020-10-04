Samuel A. Low, 93, of Derry, NH died peacefully at the Elliot Hospital following a period of declining health. He was born in Derry on March 12, 1927, the son of Arthur and Lena (Pearson) Low and was a lifelong resident of Derry. Sam attended Derry schools, graduating from Pinkerton Academy, Class of 1945.
Following graduation, he proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Antietam in the Pacific at the end of World War II. During the years following he sometimes worked two jobs while remodeling the house and caring for his family, even tending a large vegetable garden. He was later employed for over thirty years by the United States Post Office, retiring in 1984 as Assistant Superintendent of the Derry Post Office.
During his lifetime he enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling in Pittsburgh NH and "fixing things". He was a loyal fan of New England sports teams, sticking with Bruin's overtimes and Red Sox extra innings into the late hours. His large family was an extremely important part of his life, sharing their many experiences. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He was predeceased by his devoted wife of 71 years in 2018, Barbara (Wheeler) Low; brothers Harlan Low and Waldron Low; and sister Winifred (Low) Brown.
He is survived by his seven children, James and his wife Marion of Deerfield, Robert of Manchester, Patricia Cutler and her husband Paul of Londonderry, Richard and his wife Lupe of Danville, Kathryn of Derry, Thomas and his wife Candice of Derry, and Deborah Arsenault and her husband Tony of Manchester; 13 grandchildren, Matthew, Emily, Mark, Jared, Christine, Jeffrey, David, Christopher, Elizabeth, David, Kristen, Derek, Kevin; 20 great grandchildren and one nephew.
Following cremation there will be a private graveside held for the family. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements.