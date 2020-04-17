Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel P. Hynes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel "Sam" P. Hynes, 57, of Londonderry, NH, died Monday April 13, 2020 at the Parkland Medical Center in Derry. He was born in Cow Head, Newfoundland, Canada on May 13, 1962, a son of Frank and Eileen (Keough) Hynes. Samuel emigrated to NH in 1981 and was a resident of Londonderry since 1985.



Samuel was self employed in the lawncare and lawn maintenance field. He was a lifetime member of the Halcyon Club. He enjoyed feeding and watching his back yard birds, spending time with his cherished pit-bull Titan, watching his beloved New England Patriots and Montreal Canadians and especially his trips back to his hometown to visit with family and friends.



He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lisa (Matarozzo) Hynes of Londonderry; two daughters and two grandsons, Michele Oliver and her son Javan and Laura Hynes and her son Jordan Cooper, all of Londonderry. He is also survived by his mother, Eileen Hynes, and his four siblings, Pearl Fotheringham and her husband Jim, Harrison Hynes and his partner Madonna, Brenda Hynes and her husband Clan, and Dale Hynes and his partner Ursula, all of Cow Head. As well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his daughter, Tanya Carmella Hynes in 1982 and his father, Frank Hynes in 2015.



Following cremation, memorial services will be held in NH and Newfoundland at a later date and he will be laid to rest in Cow Head at that time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Environmental Defense Fund,

Samuel "Sam" P. Hynes, 57, of Londonderry, NH, died Monday April 13, 2020 at the Parkland Medical Center in Derry. He was born in Cow Head, Newfoundland, Canada on May 13, 1962, a son of Frank and Eileen (Keough) Hynes. Samuel emigrated to NH in 1981 and was a resident of Londonderry since 1985.Samuel was self employed in the lawncare and lawn maintenance field. He was a lifetime member of the Halcyon Club. He enjoyed feeding and watching his back yard birds, spending time with his cherished pit-bull Titan, watching his beloved New England Patriots and Montreal Canadians and especially his trips back to his hometown to visit with family and friends.He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lisa (Matarozzo) Hynes of Londonderry; two daughters and two grandsons, Michele Oliver and her son Javan and Laura Hynes and her son Jordan Cooper, all of Londonderry. He is also survived by his mother, Eileen Hynes, and his four siblings, Pearl Fotheringham and her husband Jim, Harrison Hynes and his partner Madonna, Brenda Hynes and her husband Clan, and Dale Hynes and his partner Ursula, all of Cow Head. As well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his daughter, Tanya Carmella Hynes in 1982 and his father, Frank Hynes in 2015.Following cremation, memorial services will be held in NH and Newfoundland at a later date and he will be laid to rest in Cow Head at that time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Environmental Defense Fund, EDF.org or to your local program. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Apr. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.