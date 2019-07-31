Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fournier-Hale Funeral Home - North Woodstock 144 Main Street North Woodstock , NH 03262 (603)-745-3925 Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 PM St. Joseph's Church Lincoln , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NORTH WOODSTOCK - Samuel Q. Boyle, 50, of North Woodstock, died suddenly on July 29, 2019, in his home.



Born on June 7, 1969, he was the son of Quentin E. and Judith S. Boyle.



In 1987, he graduated from Lin-Wood Public School.



Sam was previously employed by Lin-Wood School District, Donahue Construction, Original Design Silkscreen, and the Indian Head Resort. In recent years, he was the primary caregiver for his father.



He was a communicant at St. Joseph's Church in Lincoln, and in his younger years, a dedicated bell ringer at the Church of the Messiah in North Woodstock.



Sam will be remembered by his family as having a big heart, an incredible sense of humor and putting his girls first. He spent countless hours supervising, antagonizing and playing with his grandchildren.



He was also passionate about fishing, cooking, hiking, camping, skiing and spending quality time with his family. He was a die-hard fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox, as well as the instigator and organizer of the adult softball league in Lincoln. He enjoyed attending the many sporting events his daughters, nieces and nephews were involved in including the dreaded dance recitals! Anyone who knew Sam knew he loved Halloween and would go all out for his girls and grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, family members include his daughters, Karragen Jane Boyle of Woodstock, and Isabella M. Boyle and her friend Aidan McGinley of North Woodstock; his sisters and their families with whom he shared his time and adventures, Sally Nicoll and her husband, Andrew of North Woodstock (Kelty, Kinsley and Kealand), Karen Horne and her husband, Deane of Littleton (Dori, Matt, Allie, Darcy and Zach), and Katherine Lopus and her husband, Geoff of Lisbon (Logan and Will); his grandnephew; aunts, uncles, many cousins and his friends who truly were family to him; his former in-laws and nieces and nephews that he remained friends with; and his grandchildren, Griffin and Novalie, the joy of his life.



SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 3, at 12:30 from St. Joseph's Church in Lincoln with interment immediately following at Riverside Cemetery, Lincoln.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bridge Project, P.O. Box 598, North Woodstock, N.H. 03262.



Fournier-Hale Funeral Home, 144 Main St., North Woodstock, is in charge of arrangements.



To share memories and condolences, visit

