Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Rogers. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 (603)-883-3401 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Lawrence Barn 28 Depot Rd. Hollis , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel J. Rogers, 86, passed away willingly due to lasting arthritic disablement and pain on August 10,2019.



He was born at Newton-Wellesley Mass. Hospital on January 7,1932. Son of Alva E. and S. Joseph Rogers.



He graduated from Fessenden, Choate and Tufts with a Business degree.



After three years in the Army, two of which were in Germany, he left Massachusetts and moved into his families Wolfeboro Lake Front home.



Samuel married Martha Worcester Bell in November of 1963 and had a loving relationship for 48 years.



With a friend Sam formed a partnership and bought and developed Sleeper Island on the big lake.



This was a learning time for real estate sales, cottage building, marine dock work, barge water transportation and use of large equipment.



While doing this he bought with his partner a 300-acre blueberry farm in Gilmanton, NH and helped build log cabin kits as year round homes for customers.



With Martha's help he traveled across the country to Washington State, Florida, Pecos New Mexico, and Amish country near Canton, Ohio while delivering and returning horses, boats and parts for the carriages he was building.



His only sister, Shirley R. Bishop moved to Texas where she died leaving a daughter Linda Linnig and her husband Mike, of Allen, TX; one great-grandniece, Kimberly Linnig, of Dallas, TX; Sam and Martha had only one Son, Joseph H. Rogers of Lyndeborough, NH who estranged himself from his parents.



SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday October5, 2019 from 10:00am - 12:00 pm at the Lawrence Barn, 28 Depot Rd., Hollis, NH 03049. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private and Sam's remains will rest at the family plot in Westview Cemetery, Lexington, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sam's loving memory to Humane Society for Greater Nashua, 24 Ferry Rd., Nashua, NH 03064. The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064 is in charge of arrangements. An online guest-book is available at



Samuel J. Rogers, 86, passed away willingly due to lasting arthritic disablement and pain on August 10,2019.He was born at Newton-Wellesley Mass. Hospital on January 7,1932. Son of Alva E. and S. Joseph Rogers.He graduated from Fessenden, Choate and Tufts with a Business degree.After three years in the Army, two of which were in Germany, he left Massachusetts and moved into his families Wolfeboro Lake Front home.Samuel married Martha Worcester Bell in November of 1963 and had a loving relationship for 48 years.With a friend Sam formed a partnership and bought and developed Sleeper Island on the big lake.This was a learning time for real estate sales, cottage building, marine dock work, barge water transportation and use of large equipment.While doing this he bought with his partner a 300-acre blueberry farm in Gilmanton, NH and helped build log cabin kits as year round homes for customers.With Martha's help he traveled across the country to Washington State, Florida, Pecos New Mexico, and Amish country near Canton, Ohio while delivering and returning horses, boats and parts for the carriages he was building.His only sister, Shirley R. Bishop moved to Texas where she died leaving a daughter Linda Linnig and her husband Mike, of Allen, TX; one great-grandniece, Kimberly Linnig, of Dallas, TX; Sam and Martha had only one Son, Joseph H. Rogers of Lyndeborough, NH who estranged himself from his parents.SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday October5, 2019 from 10:00am - 12:00 pm at the Lawrence Barn, 28 Depot Rd., Hollis, NH 03049. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private and Sam's remains will rest at the family plot in Westview Cemetery, Lexington, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sam's loving memory to Humane Society for Greater Nashua, 24 Ferry Rd., Nashua, NH 03064. The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064 is in charge of arrangements. An online guest-book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com . (603) 883-3401. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER". Published in Union Leader on Sept. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close