AMHERST - Samuel Wanger Jr., 67, of Amherst, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, in Community Hospice House in Merrimack surrounded by his loving family after a hard-fought 16-month battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born in Paterson, N.J., on July 1, 1951, he was the son of the late Frances (Longo) and Samuel Wanger Sr.



He was raised and educated in Clifton, N.J., and was a 1969 graduate of Clifton High School. He graduated from Essex County Community College with an associate degree in psychology.



Sam was a manufacturer's representative to the semiconductor industry and the proud owner of Sam Wanger Associates LLC for 25 years.



Family members include his beloved wife of 40 years, Robin (Cupo) Wanger; a son, Travis Wanger; a daughter and son-in-law, Casey and her husband Jordan Volikas; two sisters, Janet Peluso and Dolores Wanger; and nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Joseph Hospital, Nashua, Cancer Center, especially Dr. Mary Voltz and very special nurse Amber, for their excellent care and attention.



SERVICES: Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Home, Health & Hospice, c/o Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, N.H. 03054; or the , 2 Commerce Drive, #110, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



425 Daniel Webster Highway

Merrimack , NH 03054

(603) 424-5530

