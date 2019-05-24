Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra A. (Boucher) Clarke. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Sandra Alice (Boucher) Desaulniers Clarke, 74, died peacefully on May 22, 2019, in Community Hospice House, Merrimack, after a brief illness.



Born on Oc. 20, 1944, in Claremont, she was the daughter of Deus and Cecile (Daneault) Boucher.



For many years she worked at the Elliot Hospital as a mail clerk and in the X-ray department. She also worked at Easterseals and had an in-home daycare.



Sandy was a loving mother and friend, who was known for her sense of humor. She loved cats and birds. She had many fond memories of spending time with her Dad, boating, waterskiing, fishing, and doing carpentry with him. She truly loved her family and will be forever missed by all.



Family members include her former husband of 20 years, Robert Paul Desaulniers; her two daughters, Debbie Stanford and her husband Derrick, and Donna Kolenski and her husband Gary; and her four grandchildren, Matthew and Michelle Breault of Colorado, Derrick Stanford Jr. of Colorado and Najee Stanford of Nevada.



.



SERVICES: A private family celebration of life will be held in lieu of a service. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Community Hospice House for the amazing end of life care given to Sandy in her last days.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.



The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements.



