Heaven has truly been blessed with another Angel! Rest In Peace Aunt Sandra!

I am happy for you to be reunited with Nana, Jaju, Laura, Lorraine, both my Memeres, and the many, many others that are rejoicing in your presence! I am heart broken that I will not be able to talk & talk & talk in person with you until we meet again! I thank you for giving me the gift of talking & talking & talking! My heart aches for my Dad, Uncle Ed & Uncle Joe & the rest of us who did not get to say goodbye to you! Maybe that was your way of sparing us the pain of seeing you at Heaven’s door- as you Always had Your family’s best interest at ❤ heart! You are and always will be our family’s Matriarch who cared for us all! You are one of the most caring souls that I am truly honored to call you My Aunt Sandra! It is you Aunt Sandra that has taught me the gift of caring (besides the talking!). I thank you for that.

*Dan, Linda & Cathy: I am truly sorry for your loss and the pain that you’ve been going through! I understand this empty feeling, having lost my two Moms! Please know that your Mom is at Peace now! This I have no doubt of! I grieve for us left behind, for I know she is not suffering any longer! Please let me know if I can do anything to help you at this time & in the future! My prayers are with you all! Your Mom was one Special Lady & she will be missed by us all! One of your many nieces, Joanne Worthen

