Sandra A. (Dubisz) Paradis, 82, of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in Goffstown, NH on November 30, 1937, she was the daughter of Frank E. and Gula (Plante) Dubisz, Sr. She resided in the Queen City most of her life.
Sandra graduated from Manchester High Central, Class of 1954.
She enjoyed her career with the Manchester Housing Authority, caring for the elderly, for many years.
Dedicated to the city's youth, Sandra was elected to the Manchester Board of School Committee where she served Ward 8 with distinction for eighteen years. Her goal throughout her tenure was always informed by what was good and right for children.
Devoted to her faith, she was active with the Congregational Church of Goffstown and Blessed Sacrament Church, Manchester.
Sandra was well known for her generosity and selfless ways. Her kindness and benevolence touched many lives. She was a caregiver with a heart that knew no boundaries. Sandra will be fondly remembered for her outgoing personality, warm smile, and gift of artful conversation. She enjoyed days filled with tasks and simple joys of life and service to her family and community. Sandra will be deeply missed and will always hold an honored place in the history of her family.
Family members include her beloved husband of sixty-two years, Roger L. Paradis;three children, Daniel Paradis and his wife, Nannette, Linda O'Neil and her husband, William Patrick, and Catherine Conley and her husband, James; eight grandchildren, Matthew Paradis, Laura Paradis, Katelyn O'Neil Blossman, Johnathan O'Neil, Benjamin Conley, Ethan Conley, Sarah Conley, and Samuel Conley; two great-grandchildren, William O. Blossman and James Blossman; three brothers, Frank E. Dubisz, Jr., Edward Dubisz, and Joseph Dubisz; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by her oldest daughter, Laura Paradis.
Services: The funeral will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Elm Street, Manchester. The church has planned social distancing procedures. Seating is limited and masks are required.
Urn burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Sandra requests that you donate a book to your local library.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information and to sign the online guestbook please visit: www.connorhealy.com
.