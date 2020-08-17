1/1
Sandra A. Paradis
1937 - 2020
Sandra A. (Dubisz) Paradis, 82, of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020, after a brief illness.

Born in Goffstown, NH on November 30, 1937, she was the daughter of Frank E. and Gula (Plante) Dubisz, Sr. She resided in the Queen City most of her life.

Sandra graduated from Manchester High Central, Class of 1954.

She enjoyed her career with the Manchester Housing Authority, caring for the elderly, for many years.

Dedicated to the city's youth, Sandra was elected to the Manchester Board of School Committee where she served Ward 8 with distinction for eighteen years. Her goal throughout her tenure was always informed by what was good and right for children.

Devoted to her faith, she was active with the Congregational Church of Goffstown and Blessed Sacrament Church, Manchester.

Sandra was well known for her generosity and selfless ways. Her kindness and benevolence touched many lives. She was a caregiver with a heart that knew no boundaries. Sandra will be fondly remembered for her outgoing personality, warm smile, and gift of artful conversation. She enjoyed days filled with tasks and simple joys of life and service to her family and community. Sandra will be deeply missed and will always hold an honored place in the history of her family.

Family members include her beloved husband of sixty-two years, Roger L. Paradis;three children, Daniel Paradis and his wife, Nannette, Linda O'Neil and her husband, William Patrick, and Catherine Conley and her husband, James; eight grandchildren, Matthew Paradis, Laura Paradis, Katelyn O'Neil Blossman, Johnathan O'Neil, Benjamin Conley, Ethan Conley, Sarah Conley, and Samuel Conley; two great-grandchildren, William O. Blossman and James Blossman; three brothers, Frank E. Dubisz, Jr., Edward Dubisz, and Joseph Dubisz; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by her oldest daughter, Laura Paradis.

Services: The funeral will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Elm Street, Manchester. The church has planned social distancing procedures. Seating is limited and masks are required.

Urn burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Sandra requests that you donate a book to your local library.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information and to sign the online guestbook please visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Memories & Condolences

August 16, 2020
My Dear Friend Sandra, such a special person will be in our hearts forever. There will never be another so giving, so loving, and so dear to so many people. She gave her heart and soul to helping so many people, that she must be in a very special place in heaven. 77 years of the best friendship anyone could ever ask for. I will miss you dearly.
Phyllis Zioze
Friend
August 10, 2020
Sandy became my friend as a a result of frequent weekly visits that took place at Apotheca Tea and Coffee Shoppe in Goffstown, where I have lived for many years, but not a native, like Sandy. Being born only a year apart, we had much in common and often shared stories about our children, grandchildren plus other local and national news. Sandy always had a smile and treated all people with respect who happened to venture into this warm friendly gathering locale in Goffstown. I will sorely miss my weekly and often bi-weekly visits with her and feel blessed to have had the pleasure of her company over these last several years. Your loving spirit will continue to shine on all whose lives you have touched. Rest in Peace, Sandy!
Barbara Carbonneau
Friend
August 10, 2020
Sandra was such a loving and giving person. She was always helping without being asked to do so. She will be greatly missed but welcomed with all the other angels.
FRANCES CHANDONNET
Friend
August 9, 2020
Boy, my memories of Sandy go way back to Junior High School, forty years ago. One of the nicest people I have ever met. Truly. Accepting, loving, funny and genuine. My heart goes out to all you in the Paradis family. I'm so sorry. Enjoy the wonderful memories that will come flooding in... John Perkins
John Perkins
Friend
August 9, 2020
Aunt Sandra was such a fun and lively person...so full of energy. She would light up a room with conversation. She will surely be missed. Our deepest sympathies.
Karen Paradis
Family
August 8, 2020
It was a pleasure to know her. Her obituary is spot on.Love to all.
Pauine Paradis
August 8, 2020
sandy loved to walk!
Joe Bourque
Friend
August 7, 2020
Great lady. Great life. Miss you greatly sandy. Maurice bertot
Maurice Bertot
Friend
August 7, 2020
Sandy, you go ahead, I will stay here and punt. You will be missed my friend.
Ruth Perkins
Friend
August 7, 2020
My condolences to the family. My mother, Viola Reardon, served on the school board with Sandra for many years and considered her a good friend. She was always passionate about Manchester public schools, the students and the teachers.
Patricia CORNELL
Friend
August 7, 2020
OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHIES TO THE PARADIS FAMILY
DANIEL MCCLOSKEY
Acquaintance
August 7, 2020
my condolences to the family
Barry Basinow
Friend
August 6, 2020
Sympathies to the family.
Debra Deshaies-Roy
August 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss I've only meet her once but she was very friendly. I'm Joseph bourque friend Ricky Dyal my the Lord give you comfort God's blessing
Ricky Dyal
Friend
August 6, 2020
I have fond memories of Sandy both personally and professionally. I first met Sandy some 55 years ago when she began babysitting my two children. She was kind, gentle, attentive and loved with my children.

On a professional level she was an outstanding board member. She was well prepared, did her homework and was eager to participate. She was supportive, but also willing to share her opinion and ask tough questions. She demonstrated outstanding leadership chairing school board subcommittee meetings.

Sandy’s focus was always on what was best for all the students. She was a true “Champion for Children”.

I will also miss talking to her at the polls, while she was holding political signs, at Memorial High School.

She was a good friend.

Norm Tanguay
Retired Superintendent of Schools
Norm Tanguay
Friend
August 6, 2020
I feel so blessed to have had Nana in my life from the very beginning! She truly devoted herself to us, her grandchildren - we're received so much love, care and thoughtful advice through the years... I will always cherish our hours-long phone conversations, days at the Camp or the beach, and her presence at all of our family get togethers. She truly had a servant's heart for all, and I will miss her dearly.
Ben Conley
Grandchild
August 6, 2020
So sorry to hear about the loss of such a special person. Our thoughts and prayers are with her entire family. She was my sister's sister in law and we would enjoy her company at many family gatherings. I will always remember her wonderful personality and how much she cared for others. Every Spring she would attend The Literacy Day activities at Green Acres School where I taught and would read to my class. The children loved her! A very special lady who touched so many lives......She left her mark and will be missed by all......
Linda & Paul Gagnon
Friend
August 5, 2020
I had the incredible privilege of knowing this lovely lady for most of my life. I have so many wonderful memories of Mrs. Paradis — too many to mention — including this last visit with her when we spent hours reminiscing. I simply adored her and will miss her deeply.
Sharon Hall
Friend
August 5, 2020
I have so many wonderful memories of Sandra... she was so full of energy and enthusiasm...One memory I have is as a child I remember her having a Halloween party downstairs at your house...I remember it being great fun
Candy Bowen
Family
August 5, 2020
I have been friends with Sandy for over 60 years she is my Big sister and has always been here for me I will miss our weekly phone calls! May God bless her family and bring them peace she loved them very much!
JOE BOURQUE
Friend
August 5, 2020
Dan, Nanette, Matt and Laura. So sorry for the loss. Deepest sympathies.
Laura and Peter Rommell
Friend
August 5, 2020
Linda I am so sorry for your loss! Prayers will be said for you and your family!
Bonnie Meral
Friend
August 5, 2020
My condolences to your family
Paul DAddio
Neighbor
August 4, 2020
Nana loved that Johnathan to the moon and back.
Linda ONeil
Family
August 4, 2020
Thankful for the many great memories of Nana visiting Katie and the boys in LA.
Linda ONeil
Family
August 4, 2020
No words can explain the loss I feel. We will forever miss your visits to LA, your voice, and your smile. You remain in our thoughts and in our hearts, until we meet again.
Linda ONeil
Family
August 4, 2020
My heart is heavy but full of love and admiration for a wonderful human being.
I met Sandra many years ago and she welcomed me into her home like I was one of her own. She was and will always be an inspiration to me. Her smile was worth a thousand words. God bless Sandra and her beautiful family.❤
Cathy Berube
Friend
August 4, 2020
Sandy lived her life in the Scriptures! Matthew 5:16. “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” A beautiful lady and faithful servant.
Sue Stuart
Friend
August 4, 2020
Thankful and grateful for life lived with you, mom, so many blessings and memories!<br />
Catherine Conley
Daughter
August 4, 2020
Happy times at the camp with Aunt Sandra, Barbara &amp; Joanne
Joanne Worthen
Family
August 4, 2020
Aunt Sandra loves her Brothers!
Joanne Worthen
Family
August 4, 2020
Heaven has truly been blessed with another Angel! Rest In Peace Aunt Sandra!
I am happy for you to be reunited with Nana, Jaju, Laura, Lorraine, both my Memeres, and the many, many others that are rejoicing in your presence! I am heart broken that I will not be able to talk & talk & talk in person with you until we meet again! I thank you for giving me the gift of talking & talking & talking! My heart aches for my Dad, Uncle Ed & Uncle Joe & the rest of us who did not get to say goodbye to you! Maybe that was your way of sparing us the pain of seeing you at Heaven’s door- as you Always had Your family’s best interest at ❤ heart! You are and always will be our family’s Matriarch who cared for us all! You are one of the most caring souls that I am truly honored to call you My Aunt Sandra! It is you Aunt Sandra that has taught me the gift of caring (besides the talking!). I thank you for that.
*Dan, Linda & Cathy: I am truly sorry for your loss and the pain that you’ve been going through! I understand this empty feeling, having lost my two Moms! Please know that your Mom is at Peace now! This I have no doubt of! I grieve for us left behind, for I know she is not suffering any longer! Please let me know if I can do anything to help you at this time & in the future! My prayers are with you all! Your Mom was one Special Lady & she will be missed by us all! One of your many nieces, Joanne Worthen
Joanne Worthen
Family
August 4, 2020
Mrs. Paradis was such a wonderful person. I have many great memories of her and Mr. Paradis. Mrs. Paradis babysat me, and I was friends with her children. When you were at the Paradis home, you always had a great time.
She will be truly missed.
Rest In Peace Mrs. Paradis.
Ray Labore
Raymond Labore
Neighbor
August 4, 2020
Sandra was always pleasant and so loving and giving to so many people in need . She was a diamond in the rough .
Our heartfelt sympathies go out to All her family and friends. Rest in peace dear friend
Phyllis & Richard Capers
