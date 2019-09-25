MANCHESTER - Sandra Bouldry, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Elliot Hospital, Manchester, after a fierce battle with lung cancer.
Born in Manchester on May 25, 1947, she was the daughter of Rita (Gravel) and Edmond Remillard.
She was a graduate of St. George's High School.
Sandra spent 20 years working as an assistant to the president of Chester College of New England and as an administrative assistant at C.R.E.A.T.E.
Sandra will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving mother to all, sister, auntie and friend. She loved the beach, a great game of Scrabble and spending time with the people she loved.
Family members include her son, Timothy Bouldry; her daughters, Kathie and Tammie Bouldry; her sisters, Nancy Duvost and Jo-Ann Leclerc; her brother, Gary Remillard; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Sandra are invited to the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 27, from 9 to 10 a.m. A cemetery committal will take place immediately afterward.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 25, 2019