GOFFSTOWN - Sandra Bowers Sheridan, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, April 5, 2019, surrounded by family after a lengthy bout with diabetes.



Born on March 18, 1942, in Gardner, Mass., she was the daughter of G. Francis and Dorothy C. Bowers. She moved with her family to Bedford in 1942.



Sandra's earlier years were spent playing piano and volunteering for fashion shows. Much like her father, G. Francis Bowers, she loved dancing and never passed up an opportunity to dance. Highly competitive, Sandra enjoyed playing tennis, and picked up playing pool later in life.



Sandra attended Manchester High School West and attended the University of New Hampshire on a modest scholarship from the Bedford Women's Club in 1959. She earned a bachelor of science degree in medical technology from Notre Dame College in 1965.



Sandra met David Sheridan in 1963. They were married on Nov. 27, 1965, in Bedford Presbyterian Church. In 1970, they moved into the new home her husband helped build on South Hills Drive in Bedford, where they raised their two children, Nathan Sheridan and Carrie Sheridan.



From 1974 to 1981, Sandra worked as a secretary for her father and Roland "Bobby" Rivard's Manchester Tire and Battery Inc. at 570 Elm St., Manchester.



After working for her father, Sandra's career was spent working in medical laboratories including New England Clinical Laboratories, Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock branch in Nashua.



Sandra will be remembered for her dry sense of humor and her love of fast cars.



Family members include her two older brothers, George F. Bowers and wife Carolyn of Bracey, Va., and R. Barry Bowers and wife Nancy, of Cape Coral, Fla.; her son, Nathan Sheridan of Manchester; her daughter, Carrie Sheridan, of Goffstown; nephews and cousins, and their families.



In addition to her parents, Sandra was predeceased by her younger sister, Linda B. Hacking.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, May 5, in the Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., Manchester. Visitation begins at noon followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.



