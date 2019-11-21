GOFFSTOWN - Sandra (Voycheck) Chabot, 71, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019, in her Goffstown home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Jan. 5, 1948, she was the daughter of Jacob and Alice (Sobeleski) Voycheck.
During her life "Sandi", as she was affectionately known, enjoyed gardening, reading, family time and her grandchildren. Her faith, belief and trust in God were the cornerstones of her life. She had the heart of a servant.
Sandi worked many years as the program coordinator at New Hampshire COSH, serving communities throughout the state. She also enjoyed working for Goffstown Christian Fellowship as the administrative secretary. For many years, she touched the lives of parishioners as well as the parents and students of In His Steps Learning Center.
She was also a lifelong learner.
Her grandson, Daniel, summed it up by saying: "Grammy was awesome!"
Family members include her daughters, Karen Manchester and Diana Lynn; her son, David Chabot; her grandchildren, Katherine Manchester, Deborah Manchester, Daniel Voycheck, Rachael Manchester, Alexis Condon, Rebekah Chabot, Lucretia Chabot, Anna Chabot and Jacob Chabot; and her brother, Jacob Voycheck and his family of Fairport, N.Y.
SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. in Goffstown Christian Fellowship, 67 Henry Bridge Road, Goffstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Northern New England ALS Association.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 21, 2019