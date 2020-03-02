Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Service 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM Cremation Society of New Hampshire 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Service 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Cremation Society of New Hampshire 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MERRIMACK - Sandra G. Hurd died on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in the Elliot Hospital.



Sandra lived a full, generous life as a mother, sister, wife, friend, and Lion. She lovingly raised five children before turning her attentions to the needs of the world.



She was an active member of Lions Clubs International, first as an Amherst Lioness, then as a Merrimack Lion.



Sandra served in many positions during her years with the Lions Club, including district governor, president of several multi-district boards, and currently as president of the New England Lions Council. She was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship in honor of her outstanding work in Lionism.



In addition, Sandra was a volunteer with the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium for more than 10 years, helping to bring international art to the Nashua cityscape. For more than 40 years Sandra sang with the Nashua Choral Society and the Friendship Choir, making multiple trips abroad to sing with choruses worldwide. In addition to her volunteerism and music, Sandra loved gardening, reading and needlework.



Sandra grew up in Mansfield, Mass., and later went on to earn her BA and master's degree in business from Rivier University in Nashua. She worked for several agencies, most recently Keystone Hall in Nashua and the city of Nashua as a project grant manager.



Family members include her children, Richard Foster of Novato, Calif., David Foster of Auburn, Maine, Laurel Dean of Northwood, and Cheryl Ortega of Costa Rica along with their spouses; her grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; her sisters, Betty Souza and Jackie Pedini of Mansfield, Mass.; and nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Linda Gascoyne.



Sandra was a strong individual who gave copious amounts of time and energy to improving the lives of people all over the world. She will live on in the hearts and minds of all whose lives she touched.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, March 8, at 11:30 a.m. in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, and will be followed by a time for refreshment and conversation.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation of New Hampshire, P.O. Box 970, Concord, N.H. 03302.



To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit

