CONCORD - Sandra Jean Powell, 76, of Concord, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Merrimack County Nursing Home, Boscawen.
Born in Concord on Nov. 22, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Emily (Nerbonne) and Forrest Leroy Powell.
She attended Franklin schools and graduated from Franklin High School in 1961.
Sandra worked for New Hampshire Hospital and the battered women's shelter in Concord. She then earned her LNA certification and worked as an LNA for more than 10 years at Havenwood and Merrimack County Nursing Home.
She was a huge sports fan. Sandra loved Boston Red Sox baseball, Pittsburgh Steelers football, Duke basketball and golf. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, drawing and writing. She loved spending time by the water. Summers at Webster Lake in Franklin when she was young and then Hampton Beach in her later days. She was a music lover, especially Elvis Presley.
Sandra was predeceased by her daughter, Nicole Lynn Hughes.
Family members include her daughters, Lisa Aquizap and her husband Jamie of Concord, Gail Sweatt of Concord, Susan Brooks and her husband Brad of Northwood, Pamela Clapp of Loudon, and Kara Brady of Manchester; eight grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Friday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. in the Congregational-Christian Church, 25 S. Main St., Franklin.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 9, 2020