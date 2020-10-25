1/1
Sandra Jean (Blakeslee) Toms
1938 - 2020
Sandra Jean Blakeslee Toms, 82, a long-time resident of Merrimack, passed away Aug. 28, 2020, with her family by her side in San Antonio, Texas.

Born June 4, 1938, to the late Leonard and Margaret Blakeslee in Niagara Falls, N.Y., she graduated from LaSalle High School in 1956 and the University of New York, Canton in 1959.

She married Kenneth Dale Toms in 1962, and they lived all over the world for 20 years as Ken served in the United States Air Force, retiring in New Hampshire in 1978. They lived in Merrimack for many years, where their daughters graduated from Merrimack High School.

Sandy is survived by three children: Margaret Grill (husband Eric) of San Antonio, Texas; Christyne Butilier (husband Leonard) of Leominster, Mass.; and Jennifer Watson (husband Christopher), also of San Antonio; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Sandy was predeceased by her loving husband in 1999.

Her ashes will be interred with her late husband in Arlington National Cemetery and scattered in the mountains of New Hampshire in October 2021 during the fall foliage season she loved so much.

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
