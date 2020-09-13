Sandra Kaempfer

Sandra S. (Sandy) Kaempfer died peacefully in her sleep on September 9th, 2020 after a period of declining health. Her husband, Tom, was with her until the very end.
Sandy was born and raised in New York, and moved to New Hampshire 38 years ago and has been a resident of Goffstown for the last 20.
Sandy suffered from mental health issues all of her life, which often made life difficult for her. But, her husband cared and supported her for all those years and gave her the best life that was possible. While she faced many challenges, she always felt love and kindness for all those around her. In her prime time, many neighbors were invited over for coffee and long friendships were formed.
Sandy was predeceased by her son, Jamie, who she will now join for coffee around heaven's kitchen table.
Sandy leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Tom and her son Tom, and his six children. Her grandchildren will miss the smile she always had when they gave her handmade drawings for her birthday and holidays.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NAMI NH. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com