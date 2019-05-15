WHITEFIELD - Sandra L. (Willey) Gooden, 72, of Whitefield, went to be reunited with her beloved husband Jerry Gooden on May 7, 2019. Together they enjoyed square dancing, hunting, snowmobile racing, auctions and playing Bingo.
Born on Aug. 13, 1946, in Littleton, she was the daughter of Harry and Pauline (Paquette) Willey.
She attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Littleton.
Sandy was employed by the Littleton Stamp & Coin Company for more than 30 years.
She was a loving, kind and devoted mother and grandmother.
Family members include her two sons, Jody of Chandler, Ariz., and Jamie and his wife Wanda, of Whitefield; a brother Harry Willey and his wife Pat, of Whitefield; grandsons Jordan and Julian, of Chandler, Ariz., Jeremey of Manchester, and Joshua and Travis of Whitefield; her nieces, Jessica Brundle of Lancaster and Shannon Stinson of Bethlehem; great-nieces; cousins; and many dear friends.
.
SERVICES: A graveside committal and remembrance will be held at the Straw Cemetery in Twin Mountain at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Morrison Nursing Home Activities Fund, 6 Terrace St., Whitefield, N.H. 03598. Sandy enjoyed being at Morrison socializing, attending music night, playing Bingo, crafts and puzzles.
Ross Funeral Home, Whitefield Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.RossFuneral.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 15, 2019