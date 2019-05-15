Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra L. (Willey) Gooden. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Home 69 Lancaster Road Whitefield , NH 03598 (603)-444-5377 Send Flowers Obituary

WHITEFIELD - Sandra L. (Willey) Gooden, 72, of Whitefield, went to be reunited with her beloved husband Jerry Gooden on May 7, 2019. Together they enjoyed square dancing, hunting, snowmobile racing, auctions and playing Bingo.



Born on Aug. 13, 1946, in Littleton, she was the daughter of Harry and Pauline (Paquette) Willey.



She attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Littleton.



Sandy was employed by the Littleton Stamp & Coin Company for more than 30 years.



She was a loving, kind and devoted mother and grandmother.



Family members include her two sons, Jody of Chandler, Ariz., and Jamie and his wife Wanda, of Whitefield; a brother Harry Willey and his wife Pat, of Whitefield; grandsons Jordan and Julian, of Chandler, Ariz., Jeremey of Manchester, and Joshua and Travis of Whitefield; her nieces, Jessica Brundle of Lancaster and Shannon Stinson of Bethlehem; great-nieces; cousins; and many dear friends.



.



SERVICES: A graveside committal and remembrance will be held at the Straw Cemetery in Twin Mountain at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to the Morrison Nursing Home Activities Fund, 6 Terrace St., Whitefield, N.H. 03598. Sandy enjoyed being at Morrison socializing, attending music night, playing Bingo, crafts and puzzles.



Ross Funeral Home, Whitefield Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.



Please visit

WHITEFIELD - Sandra L. (Willey) Gooden, 72, of Whitefield, went to be reunited with her beloved husband Jerry Gooden on May 7, 2019. Together they enjoyed square dancing, hunting, snowmobile racing, auctions and playing Bingo.Born on Aug. 13, 1946, in Littleton, she was the daughter of Harry and Pauline (Paquette) Willey.She attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Littleton.Sandy was employed by the Littleton Stamp & Coin Company for more than 30 years.She was a loving, kind and devoted mother and grandmother.Family members include her two sons, Jody of Chandler, Ariz., and Jamie and his wife Wanda, of Whitefield; a brother Harry Willey and his wife Pat, of Whitefield; grandsons Jordan and Julian, of Chandler, Ariz., Jeremey of Manchester, and Joshua and Travis of Whitefield; her nieces, Jessica Brundle of Lancaster and Shannon Stinson of Bethlehem; great-nieces; cousins; and many dear friends.SERVICES: A graveside committal and remembrance will be held at the Straw Cemetery in Twin Mountain at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to the Morrison Nursing Home Activities Fund, 6 Terrace St., Whitefield, N.H. 03598. Sandy enjoyed being at Morrison socializing, attending music night, playing Bingo, crafts and puzzles.Ross Funeral Home, Whitefield Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.Please visit www.RossFuneral.com Published in Union Leader on May 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close