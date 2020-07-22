Sandra L. Labonte, 70, of Nashua, NH, passed away on July 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Nashua on November 14, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Barbara (Anderson) Maffee.
Sandy was a graduate of Nashua Senior High School and Nashua Business College. Her career began in the banking industry, and she held several bookkeeping positions, including the family business at Maffee's Garage. Sandy and her husband Gerard were married on October 23rd, 1976, sharing forty- three years together.
Sandy's life was devoted to the care and happiness of her family, and for everyone else who came into her life. She was an extraordinary person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Anyone who had the opportunity to meet Sandy will never forget her infectious laughter or her indomitable spirit. Her selflessness and passion for her family were undeniable, always being the first to help with no expectations in return. Sandy exuded warmth, wit, and humor in every conversation, leaving a memorable impression on all those who loved her. Sandy treasured the company of people and was always the happiest when everyone was together. She was the most generous hostess and her culinary skills will remain legendary, especially her famous "blue ribbon" pies.
In addition to her husband Gerard, Sandy is survived by her three sons, Andrew, Peter and John; and a granddaughter, Elise Labonte. Sandy was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Margaret Maffee; and sister-in-law, Claudette (Labonte) Mahar. She leaves behind her siblings: Dorothy and Ronald Gauthier, Thomas Maffee, Robert Maffee, Carol Maffee, Carla and Robert Pelletier, Barbara and Thomas Burnham, Leslie Maffee, Steven Maffee, Paula and Michael Alton, and Sharon and Thomas Dion. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Robert Labonte and his wife Shirley; and several nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours. A private funeral will be held for her family. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital
, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.
Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE, 18 Lock Street, Nashua. www.farwellfuneralservice.com