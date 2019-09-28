Sandra L. Piche, 69, of Plattsburgh, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her daughter's home with her family by her side. She was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, on July 1, 1950 the daughter of the Jack Piche and Shirley (Borden) Cann.
She is predeceased by her parents, and her sister Cynthia Piche.
She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Piche-Smith and her husband Jared, her grandchildren, Ellia and Luke, her siblings; Linda Lefebvre, Lori Longway, Larry Piche, and Bruce Marshall and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at a later date in Manchester,NH.
Arrangements entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad St.,Plattsburgh,NY 12901 (518)561-3980. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 28, 2019