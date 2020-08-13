Sandra L. Wallace of Amherst, NH died Monday Aug. 10, 2020 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH after a long illness.
She was born in Manchester, NH on Aug. 14, 1943 a daughter of the late Herbert W. and Doris R. (Bousquet) Wallace. Sandra graduated from Memorial High School, Class of 1961, Manchester NH.
Before retirement, she was employed at Degree Control for many years. She was a member of Burns Hill Christian Fellowship of Milford, NH.
Members of her family include her son John Tucker Jr. and his wife Bibi of Merrimack. Sandra was devoted to her grandchildren, Jonathan Trucker of Mason NH and Brittany Tucker of Merrimack NH as well as her great granddaughters, Aubrey and Ava Tucker of Mason NH
Sandra leaves three sisters, Joan Seligman of Nashua NH, Madeleine Charland, Leesburg FL, and Marian Lajoie of Manchester, NH, as well as several nieces and nephews,
Calling hours will be held in the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH on Friday Aug. 14, 2020 from 5-7 PM. A Graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery in Brookline, NH on Saturday at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Goffstown NH or plant a tree in her memory.
