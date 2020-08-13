1/1
Sandra L. Wallace
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra L. Wallace of Amherst, NH died Monday Aug. 10, 2020 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH after a long illness.

She was born in Manchester, NH on Aug. 14, 1943 a daughter of the late Herbert W. and Doris R. (Bousquet) Wallace. Sandra graduated from Memorial High School, Class of 1961, Manchester NH.

Before retirement, she was employed at Degree Control for many years. She was a member of Burns Hill Christian Fellowship of Milford, NH.

Members of her family include her son John Tucker Jr. and his wife Bibi of Merrimack. Sandra was devoted to her grandchildren, Jonathan Trucker of Mason NH and Brittany Tucker of Merrimack NH as well as her great granddaughters, Aubrey and Ava Tucker of Mason NH

Sandra leaves three sisters, Joan Seligman of Nashua NH, Madeleine Charland, Leesburg FL, and Marian Lajoie of Manchester, NH, as well as several nieces and nephews,

Calling hours will be held in the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH on Friday Aug. 14, 2020 from 5-7 PM. A Graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery in Brookline, NH on Saturday at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Goffstown NH or plant a tree in her memory.

To leave an online condolence, visit rivetfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
August 12, 2020
A wonderful lady
Sandra Martell
Friend
August 12, 2020
Sandy, you always had a kind word and a smile. You're healthy and positive outlook on life is worth emulating. See you in Heaven
Tania Philbrick
Friend
August 12, 2020
I had the pleasure of taking care of Sandra when she got to HCNH on the Skilled unit.....she was a very pleasant woman considering what she was going thru....may you RIP Sandra, you are now at peace
Joseph Signoretti
August 12, 2020
Condolences to all who knew and loved her.
Jane doyle
Friend
August 12, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to Sandy's sisters and family. May your memories carry you through this difficult time! Requiescat in pace!
Jocelyn Talbot
Friend
August 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Richard and Hilliard
Friend
August 12, 2020
She will be missed.
Brent Tucker
Family
August 12, 2020
My condolences! Sandy will be missed! Thinking of you all! Love, hugs and prayers!
Donna & Chris Magoon
Family
August 12, 2020
You are in gods hands now You will be at rest
jane willett
Family
August 12, 2020
Will miss you greatly! You were so brave! Rest In Peace till we meet again,♥
Madeleine Charland
Sister
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved