Sandra (Gardner Lekebusch) Quick, 77, of Sebring, Fla., passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020. She was born to the late Evelyn (Stanhope) Byk, October 15, 1942, in Manchester, N.H. Sandy graduated from West High School in 1960 and earned a BS from N.H. College in 1985. While raising her family in N.H., Sandy spent many years as an active member of community groups in Goffstown and Dunbarton. After relocating to Florida, she married David Quick in 2007. The couple "lived the dream" on the water in Key West before moving to Sebring in 2012. Sandy was immensely appreciative of her extensive network of friends, both old and new. While she was an accomplished business professional, an avid reader, and an excellent cook, she was happiest at the helm of a boat, either on Lake Winnipesaukee or the Florida Keys. Throughout her life she would often remind us to "go ahead-live it up!" She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Lekebusch Peyser; her son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Amanda Lekebusch; and her grandchildren, Lissa and Lauren Peyser and Owen and Alexa Lekebusch. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. She would be delighted for donations to be made to the ( ).

