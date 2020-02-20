Sandra Toryeanea Hicks "Sandy" died peacefully January 22, 2020 at home in Manchester, NH at the age of 79 after a long illness.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Lee and children, Roger Hicks, of Manchester, NH; Alan Smith-Hicks, of White Marsh, MD; adopted daughters, Karen Saunders, of Manchester, NH; and Beth Falanga, of Renton, WA.
Sandy is preceded in death by her siblings, John Lee, of Haverhill, MA; Elisabeth Owens, of Boston, MA; and David Lee, also of Boston, MA.
A memorial service with a pot luck luncheon will be held on her birthday, February 24, 2020 at the American Legion Sweeney Post, #2, 251 Maple St, Manchester, NH 03103 from 12:00 - 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Greater Manchester Black Scholarship Committee at https://www.facebook.com/donate/2314366975520354/ or call 603-627-4637
