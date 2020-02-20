Sandra Toryeanea Hicks

Memorial service
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
the American Legion Sweeney Post, #2
251 Maple St
Manchester, NH
Obituary
Sandra Toryeanea Hicks "Sandy" died peacefully January 22, 2020 at home in Manchester, NH at the age of 79 after a long illness.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Lee and children, Roger Hicks, of Manchester, NH; Alan Smith-Hicks, of White Marsh, MD; adopted daughters, Karen Saunders, of Manchester, NH; and Beth Falanga, of Renton, WA.

Sandy is preceded in death by her siblings, John Lee, of Haverhill, MA; Elisabeth Owens, of Boston, MA; and David Lee, also of Boston, MA.

A memorial service with a pot luck luncheon will be held on her birthday, February 24, 2020 at the American Legion Sweeney Post, #2, 251 Maple St, Manchester, NH 03103 from 12:00 - 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Greater Manchester Black Scholarship Committee at https://www.facebook.com/donate/2314366975520354/ or call 603-627-4637
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 20, 2020
