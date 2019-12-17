FREMONT - Sara "Sally" Ann Miller, 80, of Fremont, NH, passed at her home on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 after battling with cancer. She was born in Plymouth, NH on March 15, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank and Virginia (Dorman) Holbrook. She had been a longtime resident of Derry, NH and more recently Pueblo, CO. She was a graduate of Pinkerton Academy, Class of 1957. She enjoyed being a volunteer at Parkland Medical Center in Derry. She enjoyed reading and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Michael Miller and his wife Susan of Fremont; her daughter, Patricia Collier of Pueblo, CO; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; as well as her sister-in-law, Sandra Holbrook of Texas. She was predeceased by her brother Peter Holbrook.
SERVICES: Private burial will be at the Forest Hill Cemetery in East Derry. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a , or please perform a random act of kindness. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 17, 2019