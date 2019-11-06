MANCHESTER - Sarah A. (Mitchell) Buffum, of Manchester, died on Oct. 30, 2019.
She was born on Jan. 8, 1982, to Michael Carle and Susan Cady. She was adopted by Norman Mitchell (Linda) and Carleen Stevens (Thomas).
In addition to her biological and adoptive parents, Sarah is survived by her daughters, Trynity Ferrera of Weymouth, Mass., Hailey Buffum, Felicity Buffum of Bedford, and Avery Leveque of Tyngsborough, Mass.; and her son, Sawyer Buffum of Bedford. She will also be greatly missed by her brothers, Matthew Stevens, Adam Mitchell and Christopher Mitchell of California; her sisters, Jennifer Stevens-Sauvola, Jessica Carle, Madison Garside, Sawyer Holt, and McKenzie Carle, all of Manchester; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
.
SERVICES: A memorial service is Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. in Cornerstone Baptist Church, 651 Mast Road, Manchester.
Burial and a gathering is planned for May hosted by Carleen and Thomas Stevens and Linda and Norman Mitchell.
ww.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 6, 2019