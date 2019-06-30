On Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Sarah Cox, loving daughter, sister and aunt, passed away at the age of 28.
Sarah was born on July 20, 1990, to Jackie Giniusz and Roark Cox.
She is survived by both her parents and her stepmother Jacqueline Heuser; her brother Seth Cox and his wife Sidey Cox; sister Allison (Cox) Skidmore and her husband Blake Skidmore; sister Krista Giniusz; stepsister Tiffany Haverfield; and sister Billee Cox. Sarah also leaves behind her nieces and nephew, Valleree Shaw, August Cox, Rylee Cox, Raegan Skidmore, Eva Cox, and Audrey Skidmore.
Sarah was a gentle and loving soul. She was always willing to lend a hand and had an amazing work ethic. We will always remember her fun-loving spirit and her tendency as a child to hide under the bed for hours when she was upset or scared. After much coaxing from her sisters, father, and sometimes uncles, she may come out. Gone from us too soon, but forever in our hearts, our sweetest girl, Sarah.
SERVICES: A celebration of Life will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family.
For those who wish, memorial donations in Sarah's memory can be made to the NH SPCA, 104 Portsmouth Ave, Stratham, NH 03885 (www.nhspca.org)
Published in Union Leader on June 30, 2019