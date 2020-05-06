Sarah "Sally" Jane Tautkus, 57, of Meredith, NH passed away on April 26, 2020 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Memorial Hospital after a period of declining health. Sally was born in Manchester, NH on January 9, 1963.
Sally was the daughter of Sarah Tautkus and the late Charles Tautkus. She was raised and educated in Manchester and graduated from Central High School in 1981 and was the Class Vice President.
Sally is survived by her mother, Sarah of Meredith, brothers Gerry Tautkus and his wife Siobhan of Laconia, NH, Jim Tautkus and his wife Barbara of York, Pennsylvania, Chick Tautkus and his wife Erin Hattan of Laconia, NH, sisters Mary Winslow and her husband Matt of Newbury, NH and Ann Hanson and her husband Tighe of Harwich, MA. Sally is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Growing up Sally was quite involved in sports, with basketball, tennis, and skiing at Cannon Mountain and Mount Sunapee, taking up most of her recreational time. Sally also had fond memories in her youth of spending time on Cape Cod with her beloved Aunt Helen and Uncle Red.
Based on the love for her cat "Maxine", a donation to your local animal shelter would be appreciated.
A Memorial Mass will be said at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 6, 2020.