Scott Bradley True, 57, of Lamprey Lane died peacefully on May 11, 2020 at his residence in Lee.
Born November 22, 1962 in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of Melbern and Virginia L. (Cleveland) True.
Scott graduated from Pinkerton Academy 1981, Political Science followed by a M. Ed at UNH.
worked at Moharimet and Northwood Elementary School as a teacher, and also worked for Pearl Boys of D&R Painting.
Scott was a devoted soccer player and fan. He was an Allstar Fullback for Pinkerton where his skills earned him honors from the NSCAA making the All New England High School Soccer Team. He continued to play Fullback for UNH all four years of his undergraduate making team Captain in '85. He coached Girls Soccer and Boys Basketball at Northwood Elementary winning multiple championships. He avidly watched the Premier League, International Friendlies and of course World Cup.
Scott will be remembered for his warm knowledgeable demeanor. He read books constantly and was a solid Jeopardy competitor from his arm chair. His love for independent music meant he always had a good recommendation. He enjoyed his pets, playing golf, and baking pies for the holidays.
Survivors include his wife Ann (Brady) Thibeault of Lee; Daughters Eryn True of Dover; Emma True and husband John Otterbein of Arlington MA, Stepson Reid Thibeault and wife Natalie of Watertown MA, Step Daughter Erin Thibeault and fiance Forrest of Lee; Brother Geof True his wife Karen and son Geoffrey of Chester, Brother David True of Florida, and parents Melbern and Virginia True of Derry.
Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Born November 22, 1962 in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of Melbern and Virginia L. (Cleveland) True.
Scott graduated from Pinkerton Academy 1981, Political Science followed by a M. Ed at UNH.
worked at Moharimet and Northwood Elementary School as a teacher, and also worked for Pearl Boys of D&R Painting.
Scott was a devoted soccer player and fan. He was an Allstar Fullback for Pinkerton where his skills earned him honors from the NSCAA making the All New England High School Soccer Team. He continued to play Fullback for UNH all four years of his undergraduate making team Captain in '85. He coached Girls Soccer and Boys Basketball at Northwood Elementary winning multiple championships. He avidly watched the Premier League, International Friendlies and of course World Cup.
Scott will be remembered for his warm knowledgeable demeanor. He read books constantly and was a solid Jeopardy competitor from his arm chair. His love for independent music meant he always had a good recommendation. He enjoyed his pets, playing golf, and baking pies for the holidays.
Survivors include his wife Ann (Brady) Thibeault of Lee; Daughters Eryn True of Dover; Emma True and husband John Otterbein of Arlington MA, Stepson Reid Thibeault and wife Natalie of Watertown MA, Step Daughter Erin Thibeault and fiance Forrest of Lee; Brother Geof True his wife Karen and son Geoffrey of Chester, Brother David True of Florida, and parents Melbern and Virginia True of Derry.
Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 15, 2020.