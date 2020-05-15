Scott Bradley True
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Bradley True, 57, of Lamprey Lane died peacefully on May 11, 2020 at his residence in Lee.

Born November 22, 1962 in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of Melbern and Virginia L. (Cleveland) True.

Scott graduated from Pinkerton Academy 1981, Political Science followed by a M. Ed at UNH.

worked at Moharimet and Northwood Elementary School as a teacher, and also worked for Pearl Boys of D&R Painting.

Scott was a devoted soccer player and fan. He was an Allstar Fullback for Pinkerton where his skills earned him honors from the NSCAA making the All New England High School Soccer Team. He continued to play Fullback for UNH all four years of his undergraduate making team Captain in '85. He coached Girls Soccer and Boys Basketball at Northwood Elementary winning multiple championships. He avidly watched the Premier League, International Friendlies and of course World Cup.

Scott will be remembered for his warm knowledgeable demeanor. He read books constantly and was a solid Jeopardy competitor from his arm chair. His love for independent music meant he always had a good recommendation. He enjoyed his pets, playing golf, and baking pies for the holidays.

Survivors include his wife Ann (Brady) Thibeault of Lee; Daughters Eryn True of Dover; Emma True and husband John Otterbein of Arlington MA, Stepson Reid Thibeault and wife Natalie of Watertown MA, Step Daughter Erin Thibeault and fiance Forrest of Lee; Brother Geof True his wife Karen and son Geoffrey of Chester, Brother David True of Florida, and parents Melbern and Virginia True of Derry.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time.
Jim Druding
Friend
May 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved