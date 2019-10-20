Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Memorial Gathering 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Burial Following Services Pine Grove Cemetery 765 Brown Ave Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Scott C. Fortuna, 44, passed away on October 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. Scott was born on October 12, 1975 in Manchester and lived in New Hampshire until he attended college. Scott graduated from Manchester Central High in 1993 and later from Iona College where he received a bachelor's degree in communications. After graduating from college, Scott was employed as a producer for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and later by Comcast in sales.



Scott found joy in playing his guitar and watching sports, especially the Green Bay Packers and Boston Red Sox, and loved cooking as well as coaching. Above all, Scott enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as fiercely loyal to those he loved, and would give the shirt off his back to help to anyone in need. He touched many lives with his tender, selfless and kind heart, and his quick wit and sense of humor will not be forgotten.



Scott is survived by his parents Theodore and Michelle Fortuna; son Jacob Fortuna; Mother of Jacob Heather Fortuna; Godmother and aunt Elaine Demetrakopoulos; As well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.



A gathering in remembrance of Scott's life will be held on Thursday, October 24 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester NH, with a memorial service beginning at 12:00 PM. He will be laid to rest at the Pine Grove Cemetery immediately afterwards.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1160 Bridge St. Manchester NH, or any charity of your choosing.



