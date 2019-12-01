Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott C. Ring. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Scott Carlton Ring, 63, of Sun City, Arizona, formerly of Manchester, NH, died Thursday, November 7th at his home. Born December 13, 1955, in Manchester, he was the son of Howard C. & Marion M. (MacDonald) Ring. Scott graduated from Manchester Central High School. He served in the United States Air Force for four years. Following his service, he returned to Manchester and worked for 27 years in the family business, Leisure Time Distribution in Manchester. He met and married Marcia Lou in November, 2000. Seven years later they moved to Arizona where he worked as a community manager at AAM LLC for twelve years. Some of Scott's interests include music of all types, movie trivia, and excelling on the computer. Golf was his passion, wearing his Loudmouth golf clothing. This caused him to be the object of many selfies at the Phoenix Open Golf Tournament and on local courses. He and Marcia also enjoyed bowling on the local Christian Fellowship League. A driving force in his life was serving the Lord Jesus Christ through Grand Community Baptist Church in Sun City Grand, AZ. Scott created and ran the weekly video and PowerPoint presentations during services spending many hours at home and in the church creating these weekly masterpieces for Worship. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Marcia Lou of the home, son Sean Ring (Deborah) of Weare, NH, son Christopher Ring (Morgan) of Concord, NH, son Kevin Ring of Portland, OR, and daughter Meghan Ring of Glendale, AZ. Four grandchildren - Rylee, Luke, Isabella, and Hunter. A sister, Karen Rowe (Brian) of Worthington, MA. A Service of Celebration is being held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Grand Community Baptist Church in Sun City Grand, Arizona.

Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2019

