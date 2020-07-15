1/1
Scott David Miniutti
Scott David Miniutti, age 42, of Metalak Drive passed away suddenly on July 7th, 2020.

He was born in Concord, NH the son of late David J Miniutti and Nancy (Nichols) Miniutti of Concord. He played little league baseball, the clarinet, and was an alter boy at St. Peter's Church.

Scott was a graduate of Concord High School class of 1996 and earned a Business Degree from the University of Maine in 2001. He became a successful insurance agent at NY Life and Gallant Insurance.

Scott enjoyed going to the beach, fishing, playing golf, pool, and street hockey. Most of all he enjoyed taking care of and spending time with his son Nicholas. Scott was smart, loving, caring, and a blessing to manyï¼Ž

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son Nicholas, and his sister Mary Miniutti of Concord as well as caring and loving close family members and friends.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 22 at 10 AM at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main Street, Concord.

Burial will follow at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the William J. White Educational and Behavioral Consulting Services PO Box 1150, Ashland, NH 03217.

The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please follow current social distancing guidelines and those inside the church please wear a mask for the duration of the Mass.

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

July 14, 2020
Nancy and Mary,
It is with sadness we read of Scotts passing. We will always think of him as an altar boy with the friendly smile. So difficult for you but you know he is smiling from heaven.
In our prayers,
Rick and Rita Wright
Rick and Rita Wright
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
July 13, 2020
Mary my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. So very sorry for your loss.
Susan Luba
Friend
July 13, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to Scott's family. He was our insurance agent for several years and was a conscientious, polite, and caring individual. We thought of him as a friend. Our hearts are sad over the news of his passing.
Ron and Monica Charpentier
Monica Charpentier
Friend
July 12, 2020
At a loss for words right now but I know that my heart aches for your son, dear friends and family
Sharkerra
Friend
July 12, 2020
Scott was a great neighbor. He would lend a hand and always had a kind word to say. We are so sorry for your loss.
Trish Taylor
Neighbor
July 12, 2020
Nancy - so sorry to read of Scott's passing. You and Mary have many memories with David and Scott. Cherish them. They will help you get through this extremely difficult time.
Peg Flint
Friend
July 12, 2020
Scott was a very nice young man he took time out to help when I was going thru a hard time !!!
Becky Crawford
Friend
July 12, 2020
Scott you were a good friend and one heck of a fraternity brother. You inspired and motivated those around you by how you lived your life. You were one of the best Dads I knew and you are going to be missed. May God rest your soul.
Ken Weber
Friend
July 12, 2020
Scott is the father of my grandson Nicholas and a good friend if you ask him he would never say no he always have a on his face my friend you will be miss we love you ❤❤❤❤
Carrie Strong
Family
July 11, 2020
Nancy - Im so sorry for your loss!
Cynthia Johnson
