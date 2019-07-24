DEERFIELD - Sgt. Scott Edward McGovern, 46, passed away July 22, 2019,at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Aug. 25, 1972, in Lawrence Mass., he was the son of Martin and Barbara McGovern.
After graduating from Raymond High School, he joined the U.S. Army. Scott proudly served his country during the Gulf War and the Iraq War. He was a lifelong serviceman until the time of his death.
Scott enjoyed fishing and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He also loved to spend time around the camp fire and playing games with his family. In addition, Scott was an avid Boston Bruins and New England Patriots fan.
Scott will be dearly missed by his children, Jacob McGovern of Hudson, Corey McGovern of Hudson, and Pvt. Mason McGovern, U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Benning, Ga.
Family members also include his sisters, Michelle Forsythe and husband Ronnie of Deerfield, and Monica McGovern and her boyfriend Dale of Raymond; his brother, Shawn McGovern and wife Liz of Raymond; his stepmother, Shirley McGovern of Poinciana, Fla.; nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins. Scott will also be missed by Joanne Conlin and many other wonderful friends.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, July 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. from St. Joseph Church, 200 Pleasant St., Epping. Private burial with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at www.abta.org or a .
Published in Union Leader on July 24, 2019