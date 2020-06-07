Scott Joseph Riel, 69, died on May 31, 2020, after a long illness. He passed peacefully at home, with loved ones by his side.



Scott was born on June 7, 1950, in Manchester, N.H., to Joseph A. Riel and Patricia M. (Jennings) Riel. He attended Manchester Public Schools, graduating from Memorial High School in 1968. He studied art, earning a BA from Plymouth State College in 1974 and a Master of Fine ArtsDegree from Michigan State University in 1976.



He married Pamela Mack in 1973, and they had one child, Rebecca.



Scott was a talented artist, woodworker, luthier and avid skier. His talents were realized in his drawings, paintings, custom cabinetry and beautiful hand-crafted guitars. In these works, he left a tangible legacy which will be enjoyed by many for years to come. Scott loved to ski, rock climb and spend time in the mountains. He was a ski instructor and supervisor at Mount Sunapee Learning Center for 27-plus years...this was truly his happy place. He taught indoor and outdoor rock climbing at the Allard Center in Goffstown and enjoyed many rock-climbing outings, including scaling Cannon Mountain.



Scott taught art classes at Manchester Institute of Art and was an adjunct art instructor at Plymouth State College. His paintings were displayed at the Currier Gallery of Art, Plymouth State, AVA Art Gallery and Michigan State.



Members of his family include his wife, Pamela Riel, of Manchester; his daughter, Rebecca Riel Beauchemin, and her husband, Peter, of Bedford, N.H.; his sister, Debra Dubisz, and her husband, Edward, of Manchester; two grand-children, Parker and Brynn Beauchemin; a brother and sister-in-law; a cousin; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Steven Riel.



A private family gathering will be held at Phaneuf Funeral Home.



Memorial donations may be made to Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack NH 03054.



