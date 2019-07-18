Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Scott Richard Desgroseilliers, 50, of Berlin, passed away on July 14, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Born on March 31, 1969 in Berlin, he was the son of Leo Desgroseilliers and Diane (St Cyr) Giroux.



He worked many years as a heating, ventilation, and air conditioner technician and supervisor. When he was not working, he loved doing activities outside such as motorcycling, snowmobiling, or riding his side by side. If he was not riding, you could probably find him hunting, ice fishing or attending a Nascar race. He also enjoyed spending time with his pets. If you knew him, you probably knew him as Scott D-, that is how he introduced himself to everyone. He always knew how to be the life of the party.



Scott is survived by his mother Diane Giroux and step father Jim Giroux of Berlin; grandmother, Irene Hanson, of Gorham; wife, Laurie Desgroseilliers, of Tilton; children Tia Desgroseilliers of Concord and Jakob Desgroseilliers of Farmington; step daughter, Chantal Caron, of Tilton; Sister Adina Gagne and husband Peter Gagne of Interval; Step sisters Sarah Rowe and husband Jesse Rowe of Farmingdale Maine; Becca Fecteau and husband Greg Fecteau of Conway. He is predeceased by his father Leo Desgroseilliers and uncle/ godfather/ partner in crime Richard "Dicky" St. Cyr.



Services: There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements to view an online memorial, leave an online condolence or for more information please go to



