HOOKSETT - On Friday, July 19, 2019, Scott Lawrence Ranlett, formerly of Hooksett, loving father of five sons, passed away at the age of 60 surrounded by his family.



Born on Feb. 20, 1959, in Malden, Mass., he was the son of Charlotte (Meehan) and Lloyd Ranlett.



Family members include his five children, Jared, Trevor, Kyle, Brent and Gavin; mother of his children, Roseann (Colon) Ranlett; his mother, Charlotte (Meehan) Ranlett; his father, Lloyd Ranlett; his sisters Sharon Ranlett-Gelinas and Suzan Ranlett-Thomas; his brother, Steven Ranlett; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and dear friends.



To capture the true, authentic essence of who Scott was would require one to write a novel, as those who knew him would agree. He was known as a "gentle giant" with a quick wit, an infectious smile, a kind and compassionate spirit, and who easily made friends wherever he ventured. He freely shared his passion for life, hobbies, and interests with his sons, family, and friends. Scott was a role model and mentor to his sons' friends, too many to name, you know who you are. Scott's first love were his "5 sons" and his second love was "anything he could ride", including his beloved motorcycles. Recently retired, Scott enjoyed spending most of his time with his sons, making memories that will last a lifetime. His favorite song "Free Bird" will live on in the hearts of those who knew him best and will serve as a reminder of the free-spirited life he lived.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, July 25, from 3 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, with Pastor Steve Cushing officiating.



Mercy meal to follow hosted at the Backyard Brewery, 1211 S. Mammoth Road, Manchester.



Published in Union Leader on July 23, 2019

