Scott Vander-Heyden, long-time resident of Wilton NH, died of an unexpected cardiac event on November 9th 2020 at the age of 59.
Scott was born on March 6th 1961, son of the late Andre and Helena Vander-Heyden. He graduated from Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative High School in 1979 and was passionate about sports throughout his life. He loved his softball leagues, bowling leagues, and the occasional round of golf.
Scott was known for his unfailing optimism, sense of humor, and genuine love of people. Modeled after his mother, he embraced a deep faith and was not afraid to express his love for God. April was the love of his life. His greatest pride and joy was his family.
It is hard to put into words the impact he had on his family, friends, and community. Scott will be greatly missed.
Scott is survived by his wife, April Vander-Heyden, his eight loving daughters, Amber Egan, Raven Vaillancourt, Farrah Vander-Heyden, Tiana Way, Naomi Vander-Heyden, Tatum Vander-Heyden, Valari Vander-Heyden, and Lauren Vander-Heyden as well as his nine grandchildren. He is also survived by five sisters, Pam Cheever, Denny Vander-Heyden, Debbie Maloney, Sandy Bridgeman, and Kristin Wagner. He was greatly loved by his many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services will be held for immediate family. A celebration of Scott's life is intended for his friends and extended family post-covid.
Memorial donations can be made on Scott's behalf to Opportunity Networks through their website or mailed to Opportunity Networks, 11 Caldwell Dr. Amherst, NH 03031. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com