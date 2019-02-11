Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Scott William Smillie, 34, of Manchester, NH, went to be with the Lord on February 6, 2019.



Born on May 24, 1984, he was the son of William K. Smillie and Carol Agurkis. He was raised in Manchester, NH and attended local schools.



Scott graduated from Trinity High School, Class of 2002. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Hesser College, with honors in 2012. He was working on his masters at SNHU.



Scott was an avid hockey player from the age of six. He continued his love for the game where he lettered all four years at Trinity High School. Scott credits much of his successes to his coaches, his teammates, and his Dad "Pops," who always encouraged him to "give it your all".



Scott joined the United States



He was employed at UTS Engineering.



Scott was known for his quick wit and good nature. He enjoyed reading, writing, and blogging. He especially loved spending time with family. Scott's thirst for knowledge inspired him every day. He will be remembered for his insightful and meaningful conversations with family and friends.



Scott was active with the Manchester Vet Center and the Combat Vets Unit for several years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Family members include his mom and her companion, Russell Collins; his dad and his wife, Patricia Smillie; two sisters, Stephanie Smillie and Kathleen Smillie; a brother, Timothy Smillie; his loving grandparents, Marion and Jim Fenimore, and Lucas and Annabelle Smillie; several uncles, aunts, cousins, and loving friends.



Services: Calling hours are Thursday from 10 to 11 AM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester. A funeral service will follow at 11 AM.



Burial will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



Donations may be made to the Manchester Vet Center, 1461 Hooksett Rd, B7, Hooksett, NH 03106.



