Sean Liam O'Connor, 19 of Derry, NH was taken from us too soon on Wednesday August 14, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Sean was born in Derry on August 10, 2000, the son of William M. and Carol A. (Sentner) O'Connor.



Sean was a 2018 graduate of Pinkerton Academy in Derry and was currently enrolled in his second year of the electrical program at Manchester Community College. He spent several years working at a local automotive shop, and the past summer working construction. Sean was mechanical and creative - whether fixing something old or building something new. He was quick-witted, thrived on learning new trades, and was always considered the "go to" guy for a helping hand or a hug.



He is survived by his father, William M. O'Connor of Derry, his mother, Carol A. (Sentner) O'Connor of Derry, two sisters, Kelsey and Angela, three aunts, Kate, Jeanine, and Helene, as well as several cousins. He was predeceased by his aunt Julia and his uncle Kevin.



Calling hours will be held on Monday August 19, 2019 from 4 - 8pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 26 Crystal Ave., Derry. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit

