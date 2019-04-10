CANDIA - Sean "Beana" O'Connell, 54, of Candia, passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2019.
He grew up in Londonderry and graduated with the class of 1983.
He worked at Tri-State Sprinkler of Londonderry alongside lifelong friends.
Sean was always the life of every party. He had countless lifelong friendships that he cherished. He enjoyed all sports, especially hockey and golf. He loved golfing with his son Kevin and his Holy Grail Tournament friends. His daughter shared both his name and birthday.
He loved simply hanging out playing cards or horseshoes with friends and family. He was a loving and dedicated father. He is son to the late Marianne O'Connell (Bedrosian) of Watertown, Mass., and Alfred O'Connell of Nashua. He leaves behind his wife Heidi O'Connell; son Kevin O'Connell; and daughter Shauna O'Connell, all of Candia.
He also leaves behind his brothers and sisters, Kellie Cadieux, Barry O'Connell, Mark O'Connell, Brian O'Connell, Bridget Edson and her husband Patrick, and Patrick O'Connell and his wife April and nephews Nick Cadieux and Trevor Hanson.
He was a shining light to all that knew him. We are saddened his light dimmed so soon. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
After cremation, calling hours will be held in Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, on Thursday, April 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. Immediately following will be a celebration of life at the Backyard Brewery, 1211 S Mammoth Road Manchester, in the Reserved room. There will be light refreshments available.
For more information or to post a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com and for directions to our Londonderry location please look under the 'Directions Tab on the website.
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
(603) 432-2801
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 10, 2019