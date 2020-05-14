Septima (Luongo) "Tina" Gaidmore, 100, lifelong resident of Milford, NH, died on May 11, 2020 at Ledgewood Bay, Milford.
She was born in Milford, NH on December 29, 1919, a daughter of Francesco and Maria (Pagliocca) Luongo. She graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1937 and attended Nashua Business College.
Tina had been employed in the banking industry for most of her life and had worked at the former Souhegan National Bank for 35 years having retired in 1989. In 1986, she was named NH Women's Banker of the Year. Tina was Past President of Women's Business and Professional Association. She was very active in many town affairs and had served as town treasurer for 12 years. Following her retirement, she wintered in Lakeland, FL.
She enjoyed cooking, playing cards and bingo. In addition, she was an avid golfer and a member of Amherst Country Club and Cleveland Heights Golf Club in Florida.
Tina was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church, an 80 year member of the church choir and President of the Women's Catholic Club.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank G. Gaidmore, who died in 1999; and her son, Dennis A. Gaidmore, who died in 2000; and her siblings, Frank, John, Fred "Bam", Theresa Passamonte, Joseph "Joe", Antoinette "Toni" Sprague.
Family members include her son and daughter-in-law, Gerald P. and Kay Gaidmore of Milford; four grandchildren, Jay and Amy Gaidmore of Toano, VA, Kelly Gaidmore and Quinn Bagola of Owensboro, KY, Lori and Nelson Taylor, and Christopher Gaidmore, all of Milford, NH; seven great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Barry Sprague; and dear friend, Sharon Wheeler.
Funeral services are private. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Amherst, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Share Outreach Inc., 1 Columbus Avenue, Milford, NH 03055. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in Union Leader on May 14, 2020.