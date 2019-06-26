Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CANDIA - Shane Richard Allaire, 44, of Fair Play, S.C., passed away suddenly on May 22, 2019.



Born on Feb. 5, 1975, he was the son of Roger Allaire of Strafford, and Jami Canino of Fair Play, S.C.



In 1993, Shane graduated from Raymond High School.



Shane was a gemologist in Manchester for many years before moving to South Carolina.



He was avid collector of watches and guns. In addition, Shane enjoyed his video games.



In addition to his parents, family members include two brothers, Justin and wife Tracey Allaire, Brandon and fiancee Heather Pinet Allaire; his stepbrother, Christopher and fiancee Laura Scafati Klemmer; his stepsister, Angela and husband Andrew Grassie; his stepmother, Corinne Allaire; his stepfather, Wayne Canino; and four nephews and two nieces, Benjamin Allaire, Andrew and Zachary Collins, Allison, Andrew and Avery Grassie.



Shane was a smart, kind and giving person. He will be missed by all.

CANDIA - Shane Richard Allaire, 44, of Fair Play, S.C., passed away suddenly on May 22, 2019.Born on Feb. 5, 1975, he was the son of Roger Allaire of Strafford, and Jami Canino of Fair Play, S.C.In 1993, Shane graduated from Raymond High School.Shane was a gemologist in Manchester for many years before moving to South Carolina.He was avid collector of watches and guns. In addition, Shane enjoyed his video games.In addition to his parents, family members include two brothers, Justin and wife Tracey Allaire, Brandon and fiancee Heather Pinet Allaire; his stepbrother, Christopher and fiancee Laura Scafati Klemmer; his stepsister, Angela and husband Andrew Grassie; his stepmother, Corinne Allaire; his stepfather, Wayne Canino; and four nephews and two nieces, Benjamin Allaire, Andrew and Zachary Collins, Allison, Andrew and Avery Grassie.Shane was a smart, kind and giving person. He will be missed by all. Published in Union Leader on June 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close