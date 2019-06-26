CANDIA - Shane Richard Allaire, 44, of Fair Play, S.C., passed away suddenly on May 22, 2019.
Born on Feb. 5, 1975, he was the son of Roger Allaire of Strafford, and Jami Canino of Fair Play, S.C.
In 1993, Shane graduated from Raymond High School.
Shane was a gemologist in Manchester for many years before moving to South Carolina.
He was avid collector of watches and guns. In addition, Shane enjoyed his video games.
In addition to his parents, family members include two brothers, Justin and wife Tracey Allaire, Brandon and fiancee Heather Pinet Allaire; his stepbrother, Christopher and fiancee Laura Scafati Klemmer; his stepsister, Angela and husband Andrew Grassie; his stepmother, Corinne Allaire; his stepfather, Wayne Canino; and four nephews and two nieces, Benjamin Allaire, Andrew and Zachary Collins, Allison, Andrew and Avery Grassie.
Shane was a smart, kind and giving person. He will be missed by all.
