Shani Vallieres, 53, of Manchester, NH, died November 9, 2020.
Born in Manchester, NH on April 4, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Perras; and Pauline (Townsend) (Perras) Beaulieu and her husband, Norman. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
She attended Manchester Memorial High School, Class of 1985.
Shani was employed with Macy's and North End Montessori School Day Care.
She was fond of her cat, butters.
In addition to her mother of Manchester, family members include a son, Noah Perras of Barrrington; a daughter, Sydney Perras of Manchester; three grandchildren, Genesis, Damien, and Caius; a brother, Steven Perras of Pittsfield; a sister, Colleen Walrath of Manchester; two aunts, Beverly Frawley and her god mother, Arlene Johnson; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Cheryl (Perras) Healy.
Services: A walk-through wake with strict social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the family will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 1 to 3:30 at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
A memorial service will follow at 3:30 PM in the funeral home. Seating is limited.
Burial will take place in Saint Augustin Cemetery, Manchester, NH.
