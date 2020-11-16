1/1
Shani Vallieres
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shani's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shani Vallieres, 53, of Manchester, NH, died November 9, 2020.

Born in Manchester, NH on April 4, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Perras; and Pauline (Townsend) (Perras) Beaulieu and her husband, Norman. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

She attended Manchester Memorial High School, Class of 1985.

Shani was employed with Macy's and North End Montessori School Day Care.

She was fond of her cat, butters.

In addition to her mother of Manchester, family members include a son, Noah Perras of Barrrington; a daughter, Sydney Perras of Manchester; three grandchildren, Genesis, Damien, and Caius; a brother, Steven Perras of Pittsfield; a sister, Colleen Walrath of Manchester; two aunts, Beverly Frawley and her god mother, Arlene Johnson; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Cheryl (Perras) Healy.

Services: A walk-through wake with strict social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the family will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 1 to 3:30 at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

A memorial service will follow at 3:30 PM in the funeral home. Seating is limited.

Burial will take place in Saint Augustin Cemetery, Manchester, NH.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Wake
01:00 - 03:30 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Service
03:30 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 13, 2020
Dear Shani,
Peace, Love and the happiest of memories- You will always be loved and forever remembered -XXOO BJ
Bill Lamotte
Friend
November 13, 2020
Sydney Perras
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved