Shantell Bishop (1992 - 2019)
Service Information
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH
03053
(603)-432-2801
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
At the home of Ken and Melodee Minasian
Obituary
WORCESTER, Mass. - Shantell Bishop, 27, of Worcester, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in her home.

Born May 15, 1992, in Worcester, she grew up in Londonderry, N.H., where she attended school.

Family members include her parents, Kenneth and Melodee Minasian of Londonderry, N.H.; her biological son, Jadiel Minasian; her sister, Jessica Minasian of Londonderry, N.H.; her brothers, Vodie Bishop of Worcester, Jason Minasian of Manchester, N.H., Dennis Bishop of Hooksett, N.H., and Joel Bishop of Rhode Island. She also leaves behind her two-old son Zion Fleury and his father Shawn Fleury of Worcester.

SERVICES: After cremation, a service of remembrance is planned for Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, N.H. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service. A quiet get together will be held at the home of Ken and Melodee Minasian immediately after the service with light refreshments.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity to benefit those struggling with addiction.

To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 26, 2019
