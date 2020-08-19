Sharon B. Reed, 70, of Holderness, died August 14, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, after a long battle with severe epilepsy.
Sharon was born in Plymouth, NH on March 17, 1933, the daughter of Rudell and Ramona (Lindsey) Hawkins.
Sharon grew up in and spent most her adult life in Ashland. She is a graduate of Ashland High School, class of 1968. She has been a resident of Holderness for many years.
Sharon worked for Cold Springs Resort, in Ashland, and the former Plymouth Manufacturing Company, in Plymouth.
Sharon loved creating gifts for others, whether it was a knitted blanket, a quilt, or a beautifully painted ceramic piece. Ceramics classes were also moments she spent with her life-long friend Eldonna Heath.
Through thick and thin, family and friends were most important to Sharon. She truly enjoyed the time she was able to spend with them. Sharon will surely be missed but is now at peace.
Sharon was predeceased by her husband, Anthony S. Reed, who died in March of 2014, and her sister Deborah (Hawkins) Warnock.
Sharon is survived by her sons, Troy Eastman and his wife Tracy, Randy Eastman and his wife Michelle, six grandchildren, brother, Rudell Hawkins and his wife Kathy, sister Valerie Niggl and her husband Robert, several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Route #25, Rumney, on Friday, Aug. 21, at 11am. The Rev. Brenda Wentworth will officiate.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family.