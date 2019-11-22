CHICHESTER - Sharon C. Dugas, 66, of Chichester, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Rochester on Oct. 2, 1953, she was the daughter of Dorothy (Dow) Callaghan of Kennebunkport, Maine, and the late John Callaghan.
Sharon was educated in the Raymond school district and went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts with a minor in Special Education from Mount St. Mary's College. She was employed for more than 30 years at Underhill Elementary School in Hooksett as a second-grade teacher until her retirement. Even in her retirement she enjoyed working with children, volunteering at the school, writing poetry, drawing cartoons and spending time with her family.
Family members include her husband Thomas Dugas of Chichester, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage; her daughters, Kristen Dugas and her husband Nick of Allenstown, and Kara Dugas of Wichita, Kan.; her sisters, Kathleen Baum of Concord, and Jocelyn Whitworth and her husband Larry of Spring Creek, Nev.; her two grandsons, Shane Milne and Brayden Provost; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Nov. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. from St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Allenstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
To leave a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 22, 2019