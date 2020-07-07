Sharon E. Dalphond, 78, of Derry, NH, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, NH. She was born in Wolfeboro, NH on December 26, 1941, a daughter of David Bruce and Marion (Craigue) Russell. Sharon was a lifelong resident of NH & after retirement became a snowbird spending half the year in FL. Her absolute favorite place to be for more than 40 years was her camp in Maple Grove Campground in Suncook, NH. Sharon created many fond memories there; family gatherings, campfires, swimming, and plenty of laughs. Sharon, always called Sherry by family & friends, was known fondly as [great] 'Nana', not only to her grandchildren but to many others.
She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Parham of Pelham, NH and Diane & Stanley Putnam of NY; six grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren, an aunt, Nancy Kendall of Augusta, ME. a niece, Wendy Arguin & nephew, William David & Lisa Meffert and her best friend Charlie Flanagan.
She is predeceased by her parents; her life partner Richard (Shep) Shepard; brother, James Russell; sister, Patricia Vierstra; and a niece, Vicki Meffert.
Following cremation burial will be held at a later date by family in Lakeview Cemetery, Wolfeboro, North Main Street, Wolfeboro, NH. Memorial contributions may be made to Ossipee Concerned Citizens, Box 426, Center Ossipee, NH 03814. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com