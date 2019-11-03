Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Service 3:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Lee (Demmerle) Boucher, of Manchester NH, passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2019 at the age of 61 while on vacation in Denver CO.



Sharon was born in Jacksonville, FL on July 29, 1958 to Geraldine (Widick) Demmerle & William Demmerle Sr. She graduated from Milford High School in 1976 and began her career as a legal secretary, moving to a paralegal while attending Springfield College, then Franklin Pierce Law School receiving her Juris Doctor. Sharon held her own legal practice specializing in family law, then joined a local insurance group as in-house council until an unfortunate accident left her disabled.



Sharon had an exceptional mind and a passion for knowledge of a broad range of subjects. She possessed a marvelous and sometimes twisted sense of humor which kept her family and friends on their toes. In the past few years Sharon found and practiced her Norse Pagan Religion where she became a leader and teacher in her religious community locally and nationwide. This provided her a deep spiritual connection to this world and beyond.



Sharon leaves a daughter Danielle Boucher and granddaughter Jazelle of Manchester NH, son William Boucher Jr. of Montpelier VT and grandson William. Sister Carol Kolenski and partner Dale Melendy of White River Junction VT, brother William Demmerle Jr. and wife Marcia of Bedford NH, Sister Robin Demmerle of White River Junction, VT as well as nephews and a niece who loved her very much. Sharon's dog Loki was a constant source of companionship and comfort to her. She is predeceased by her parents and granddaughter Brielle Gage.



A Ceremony of Departure is scheduled for Saturday November 16th at 3:00 pm at Phaneuf Funeral, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester NH. In lieu of flowers donations to Granite State Children's Alliance Child Advocacy Center are welcomed.

