PORTSMOUTH - Sharon (Hemings) Youschak, 77, of Rye, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth after a lengthy illness.



Born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Oct. 28, 1941, she was the daughter of Budrick R. and Beatrice (Woodworth) Hemings.



She attended Syracuse grade schools and in her early teens Sharon was crowned "Little Miss Thruway" in a beauty pageant celebrating the historic opening of New York State Thruway in 1954.



Sharon attended Ohio University where she was involved in sorority life and majored in journalism.



Before getting married, she worked as a journalist at a newspaper in Boston and later a weekly paper in Portland, Maine.



She married her first husband, Willard H. Wires and lived in Massachusetts and New Hampshire raising their three children. She then became a well-respected and successful real estate broker at Norwood Group in Amherst.



Sharon moved to Rye after marrying William J. Youschak. She was an avid reader and a strong advocate and volunteer at the Rye Public Library. She also loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit many countries during her life. Sharon was a true animal lover and actively contributed to the ASPCA and to loon preservation. She and her late husband were supportive of conserving the salt marshes and wetlands in the Rye coastal areas. They thought it important to prevent development and donated land area around their home on Locke Road to protect these fragile habitats.



Sharon's favorite place was Thompson Lake in Maine where she spent every summer with her family and friends. She was extremely well read, loved a good debate but also loved to laugh. Her life was a dedication to love, support, and compassion for her friends and family.



She was the wife of William J. Youschak, who predeceased her in 2005.



Family members include her three children, Susan W. Wires and her husband Richard Rodriguez of Peapack N.J., Joanna K. Wires and her husband Raudel Ulloa of Los Angeles, Calif., and Jonathan A. Wires and his wife Jill E. Anderson of Nashville, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Zoe Wires, Addison Wires Rodriguez and Cameron H. Wires Rodriguez; and close family friend, Robert Wallis of Portsmouth.



SERVICES: Services are planned for later this year in Central Cemetery, Rye.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either ASPCA, The Friends of the Rye Public Library, the Thompson Lake Environmental Association of Oxford, Maine, or the Loon Preservation Committee.



Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton, is in charge of arrangements.



