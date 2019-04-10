Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Sharyn S. Smith-Androski, 73, of Manchester, died April 3, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center after a lengthy illness.



Born in Nashua on Dec. 18, 1945, she was the daughter of Robert E. and Florence L. (Young) Smith. She grew up in the Gate City and educated in the local school system. She was also a graduate of Mt. St. Mary Academy. She was married to the love of her life, Robert Androski, in 1977, and together they shared 24 years of life, laughter and love until his passing in 2001. Sharyn was the consummate animal lover and was a breeder of champion show poodles.



She was also employed at Raytheon Corp. and as a caregiver to those with special needs but caring for her family was paramount and came above all else. She enjoyed getting together with family and friends and will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.



In addition to her husband, Sharyn was predeceased by her parents and a brother Thomas Smith.



Family members include her sons, Zachary Androski and his wife Molly of Goffstown, and Nathan Androski and his wife Callie of Pembroke; grandchildren Layne, Riley, Hunter, Lily and Paisley; a brother, Peter Smith and his wife Denise Dawson-Smith of Raymond; a sister-in-law Mary Smith of Englewood, Fla.; nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, April 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester, with a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Urn burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, N.H. 03102.



283 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 031044920

(603) 622-0962

